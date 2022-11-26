Titans-Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase ruled OUT

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without superstar No. 1 receiver Ja’Marr Chase against the Tennessee Titans, per Jordan Schultz. Chase was listed as questionable on Cincinnati’s final injury report.

Ja’Marr Chase is OUT vs the #Titans, sources tell @theScore.



I’m told the #Bengals’ All-Pro WR had a good week of practice, but isn’t quite ready to return from a hairline hip fracture and torn labrum.



The hope is that Chase will play Week 13 vs the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/5gnktvpkFF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 26, 2022

Chase hasn’t played since late October due to an ongoing hip injury. The No. 5 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Chase has totaled 47 receptions for 605 receiving yards and six touchdowns in seven regular-season appearances. Chase’s absence is a break for the Titans’ defense.

Tee Higgins will serve as the Bengals’ No. 1 receiver in Chase’s place. The Titans must remain aware of the threat Higgins poses. Last week, Higgins recorded nine receptions for 148 yards in an explosive offensive performance. If Kristian Fulton plays, Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen may ask him to shadow Higgins.

Chase won’t be Cincinnati’s lone offensive absence. Running back Joe Mixon was ruled OUT earlier this week due to the concussion protocol. Samaje Perine will start in Mixon’s place.