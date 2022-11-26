 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Titans-Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase ruled OUT

Cincinnati will reportedly be without their No. 1 receiver

By Justin Melo
/ new
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without superstar No. 1 receiver Ja’Marr Chase against the Tennessee Titans, per Jordan Schultz. Chase was listed as questionable on Cincinnati’s final injury report.

Chase hasn’t played since late October due to an ongoing hip injury. The No. 5 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Chase has totaled 47 receptions for 605 receiving yards and six touchdowns in seven regular-season appearances. Chase’s absence is a break for the Titans’ defense.

Tee Higgins will serve as the Bengals’ No. 1 receiver in Chase’s place. The Titans must remain aware of the threat Higgins poses. Last week, Higgins recorded nine receptions for 148 yards in an explosive offensive performance. If Kristian Fulton plays, Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen may ask him to shadow Higgins.

Chase won’t be Cincinnati’s lone offensive absence. Running back Joe Mixon was ruled OUT earlier this week due to the concussion protocol. Samaje Perine will start in Mixon’s place.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...