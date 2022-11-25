Titans-Bengals final injury report: Denico Autry OUT

The Tennessee Titans hit the practice field on Friday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans held a walk through on Thursday, which made the injury report more of a projection (as Mike Vrabel recently noted). That makes Friday’s final injury report significantly more accurate. The Titans have ruled out Denico Autry.

Autry didn’t practice all week with a knee injury. The Titans are being cautious with their most underrated defender. Bud Dupree and Rashad Weaver will start in Autry’s place on the edges. Mario Edwards Jr. and DeMarcus Walker will give the defense meaningful snaps behind them.

Starting center Ben Jones (concussion) is expected to play, but has yet to officially clear protocol. Vrabel notes Jones could clear the protocol later on Friday. Jones missed Tennessee’s Week 11 victory. Guard Aaron Brewer kicked inside to replace Jones with Dillon Radunz slotting in at guard. Jones should reclaim his starting job at center.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton returned to practice as a limited participant. Fulton had been dealing with recurring hamstring injuries, so his partial return is an excellent sign. He’s officially listed as questionable. Fulton could match up with Tee Higgins, who put forth a worldly performance last weekend.

Kicker Randy Bullock did not practice, but is being listed as questionable. Undrafted free agent kicker Caleb Shudak may actually kick against the Bengals. The Titans triggered Shudak’s 21-day return-to-play window off PUP earlier this week.

Safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and cornerback Elijah Molden (groin) were full participants. Both Hooker and Molden are cleared and ready to play. Tennessee’s secondary will have its hands full with the Bengals receivers.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is listed as questionable. Simmons is dealing with an ongoing ankle injury, but his absence would be a surprise. Running back/kick returner Hassan Haskins is also listed as questionable with a hip ailment.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor officially ruled OUT superstar running back Joe Mixon due to a concussion. Mixon was unable to clear concussion protocol. Samaje Perine will start in Mixon’s place. More notably, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is questionable with a hip injury. Chase hasn’t played in several weeks. The Titans would be unfortunate to witness Chase’s return against them.