Titans vs. Bengals by the numbers

The Tennessee Titans once again face a defense that isn’t very good against the run in the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s the key number I look at each week when putting together this grid. The Bengals are better than the Green Bay Packers were against the run, but it still looks like an advantage Derrick Henry and the Titans can take advantage of:

You already knew this before looking at the graphic, but Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense is #good. That’s the main reason they are a 2.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are even better with Ja’Marr Chase out there. It looks like he has a real chance to play in this one, though he may be on a pitch count. Chase went 5 for 109 when these two teams met in the playoffs.

The key there for the Titans will be whether or not Kristian Fulton is able to go. He gives them the best chance of slowing down Chase.