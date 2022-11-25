Titans-Bengals: Joe Mixon ruled out

The Bengals will be without their top running back on Sunday, as Joe Mixon has been ruled out with a concussion. Cincinnati announced the news on Friday afternoon.

Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Tennessee due to his concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2022

Mixon was held out of practice all week. With Mixon out, it will be Samaje Perine getting the bulk of the work on Sunday. Just two weeks ago, it was Mixon scoring five (!) touchdowns against the Panthers. This is a significant loss for Cincinnati.

Mixon has 605 yards rushing on 158 carries on the season to this point. He’s punched in six rushing touchdowns, while adding 314 receiving yards this year. He’s a huge part of the Cincinnati offense, and now more pressure will shift to Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ passing attack. Some good news for Burrow — he might be set to get Ja’Marr Chase back on Sunday. Chase was limited in practice on Thursday.

Perine has 36 carries for 163 yards so far this season. He’s set to face the league’s second ranked run defense on Sunday, with the Titans allowing just 82 yards on the ground per contest. Burrow, Chase and Higgins will likely have to get it done through the air. They’ll face Tennessee’s 30th ranked passing defense.

Shane Bowen’s unit will have to get home on Burrow if the Titans want to come away with a win on Sunday. Kickoff is set for noon central on CBS.