Patriots vs. Vikings picks and predictions

This game probably won’t be the most exciting. The Minnesota Vikings are very good on offense, but the New England Patriots are not. They have the tendency to really slow games down. That’s not what you need after a day of eating too much food.

The earlier games have been pretty good. I was really hoping the Detroit Lions would pull out the win over the Buffalo Bills. The Lions are a couple of pieces away from being a good team. They are in pretty much every game they play and their offense is fun. The Bills are good, but it appears that Josh Allen still isn’t 100%.

The middle game went pretty much as expected. The New York Giants are a pretty good team, but they aren’t there yet. This could be the year the Dallas Cowboys finally win a playoff game.

I hope everyone has had a wonderful Thanksgiving. Use this thread to discuss the game.