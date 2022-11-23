Titans-Bengals Weds injury report: Ben Jones returns

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals released Wednesday’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s AFC divisional round rematch. There’s good and bad news for the Titans. Some crucial pieces returned while others were absent.

Most notably, starting center Ben Jones returned to practice as a limited participant. Jones missed Tennessee’s Week 11 win with a concussion. Guard Aaron Brewer kicked inside to replace Jones with Dillon Radunz slotting in at guard. This places Jones on track to return. It represents a huge boost for Tennessee’s offense.

Starting defensive linemen Denico Autry (knee) did not practice. Autry thankfully avoided a major lower-leg injury, which was the initial fear. It doesn’t mean Autry won’t miss time. He’s trending on the wrong side of questionable for Sunday as things stand. In better news, EDGE Bud Dupree (hip) has returned. Dupree may replace Autry in the starting lineup versus the Bengals. Rashad Weaver would start opposite Dupree, with Mario Edwards Jr. and DeMarcus Walker playing crucial rotational roles.

Kicker Randy Bullock did not practice. Bullock originally injured his leg during pre-game warmups two games ago. The Titans released Josh Lambo earlier this week. Undrafted free agent Caleb Shudak, who opened his 21-day return-to-play window off PUP earlier this week, would kick against the Bengals if Bullock is unable to suit up.

Superstar running back Derrick Henry (NIR) did not practice. There’s no reason to be concerned. Henry is receiving typical midweek time off.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton did not practice. Fulton has been dealing with recurring hamstring injuries. The Titans would love to have their No. 1 cornerback against the Bengals’ gauntlet of receivers. Roger McCreary and Terrence Mitchell would start on the boundary in place of Fulton.

Safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and cornerback Elijah Molden (groin) were full participants. Tennessee’s secondary should be at least near full strength against the Bengals. That’s a positive.

Running back Joe Mixon (did not practice) and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (limited participant) are the injuries to watch on the Bengals. Mixon entered the concussion protocol. Samaje Perine would replace Mixon at running back. Chase is attempting to return from a painful hip injury.