Todd Downing to remain as Titans offensive coordinator following DUI arrest

Head coach Mike Vrabel announced Tuesday that Todd Downing will stay on as offensive coordinator following his arrest for a DUI. The incident took place after the Tennessee Titans win over the Green Bay Packers last Thursday night. Vrabel did say that could change pending the legal process and NFL discipline. I doubt we see either of those things before the end of this season.

This isn’t really a surprise. While it would have been a great opportunity for Vrabel to move on from a bad OC, Vrabel has proven that he is willing to stick with Downing regardless of results. It doesn’t make sense to me, but hey, it doesn’t have to make sense to me.

Downing was arrested for speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning in Williamson County. If you are familiar with Middle Tennessee, Williamson County is just south of Davidson County where Nashville is located.

It should be noted the NFL and Titans offer free rideshare options to all of its personnel.