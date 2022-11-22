Todd Downing to remain as Titans offensive coordinator

Mike Vrabel announced today that Todd Downing will stay on as offensive coordinator following his arrest for a DUI after the Tennessee Titans win over the Gren Bay Packers. Vrabel did say that could change pending the legal process and NFL discipline. I doubt we see either of those things affect this season.

This isn’t really a surprise. While it would have been a great opportunity for Vrabel to move on from a bad OC, Vrabel has proven that he is willing to stick with Downing regardless of results. It doesn’t make sense to me, but hey, it doesn’t have to make sense to me.

Downing did have his best game of the season in Green Bay. Hopefully, he can build on that, but his 2+ years as a playcaller (1 in Oakland and 1+ here) tell us that it was just a lucky thing that happened in that game.