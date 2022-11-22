Randy Bullock set to return for Titans

Tennessee Titans starting kicker Randy Bullock will return to the lineup against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The Titans waived veteran kicker Josh Lambo on Monday. Lambo kicked against the Green Bay Packers.

Bullock was initially injured during pre-game warmups in Week 10. He managed to make all three of his kicking attempts that day, but his injury flared up throughout the week of preparation for the Packers. Lambo was signed as a result.

Lambo didn’t attempt a single field goal on Thursday. He went 3-of-4 on extra points, missing one. Lambo appeared shaky. Titans general manager Jon Robinson, head coach Mike Vrabel and special teams coach Craig Aukerman will be thrilled to have Bullock.

Bullock is 11-of-13 this season with a kicking percentage of 84.6%. It’s currently a slight improvement from last season (83.9%). Bullock is however 5-of-7 from 40-49 range. A former fifth-round selection out of Texas Tech, Bullock hasn’t attempted a single field goal from 50-plus. The Titans are aware of his limitations.

Sunday is a #RevengeGame for Bullock. The Lafayette, Louisiana native kicked for the Bengals for a portion of four seasons before being released. Bullock went from Cincinnati to Tennessee.

The Titans made other moves in addition to releasing Lambo. The Titans also signed wide receiver Chris Conley and offensive linemen Eric Smith back to their practice squad. Conley was recently released from the 53-man roster to make room for fellow receiver C.J. Board. This is Smith’s second stint on the practice squad this season. Tight end Anthony Auclair was released from the practice squad in a corresponding move.