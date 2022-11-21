49ers vs. Cardinals picks and predictions

The Arizona Cardinals are playing without Kyler Murray tonight. They probably wouldn’t win this game with Murray. They certainly aren’t going to win it with Colt McCoy. The easy money line money is on the Cardinals here.

The line is San Francisco 49ers -10 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. I’d be hard-pressed not to go ahead and bet that one as well. The 49ers have quite the offense now with the addition of Christian McCaffery. Kyle Shanahan can now attack opposing defenses from every level.

You have to wonder if Kliff Kingsbury is in his final season as the head coach of the Cardinals. There was so much hype around him when he was first hired. He has put together some good mini-runs in a season, but his offense has never been the high-flying attack that it was in college. He’s been there since 2019. It’s time for results.

Use this thread to discuss the game.