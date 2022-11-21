Titans WR Kyle Philips eligible to come off IR

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips is officially eligible to come off IR. Philips was placed on IR on October 25. It ruled him out for a minimum of four contests. Thursday’s win over the Green Bay Packers was Philips’ fourth missed contest.

The Titans signed wide receiver Chris Conley in a corresponding move after placing Philips on IR. Conley has since been waived and replaced by C.J. Board. Board has been excellent on special teams, so it’ll be worth monitoring who the Titans waive/place on IR when/if they add Philips back to the 53-man roster.

It’s worth acknowledging that Philips isn’t guaranteed to return against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He’s simply eligible to do so. Titans general manager Jon Robinson has yet to officially trigger Philips’ 21-day return-to-practice window. It represents a necessary step before Philips returns to Tennessee’s lineup. If Philips is healthy and ready, that formal move should be made official shortly.

Philips originally landed on IR after suffering a hamstring injury in a mid-October practice. He was ruled out of Week 7 before going on IR. Philips had previously dealt with a shoulder injury.

The No. 163 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Philips has appeared in four regular-season contests for the Titans. He’s totaled eight receptions for 73 yards. Philips also began the season as Tennessee’s starting punt returner, but was removed from the role after losing two fumbles in their opening two contests. Special teams coach Craig Aukerman recently claimed the team would think about giving Philips another chance to return punts.

Tennessee’s passing offense has flashed new signs of life in two consecutive victories. Fellow rookie receiver Treylon Burks enjoyed a breakout showing on Thursday. Adding Philips could potentially lead to even more improvement. Philips should retake his position as Tennessee’s starting slot receiver when he’s ready.