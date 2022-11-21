Titans vs. Bengals opening odds: Tennessee opens as a 2-point home underdog

I sometimes wonder if Mike Vrabel has a deal with the bookmakers. The Tennessee Titans play really well as underdogs. It seems like maybe he just wants to always keep them in that role. They stay there this week as they have opened as a 2-point underdog at home to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Titans have a lot to play for in this game. The Bengals come back to Nissan Stadium after crushing the Titans Super Bowl dreams there in January. Vrabel is a great motivator, but he shouldn’t have to spend to much time motivating this week. The guys that were on the team last week won’t have any trouble remembering what happened.

It’s a huge game for Ryan Tannehill. A regular season win wouldn’t erase the playoff debacle, but it would go a long way to putting some of the demons from that game behind him.

I like the Titans in this one!