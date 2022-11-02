Titans vs. Chiefs by the numbers

We are going to find out on Sunday night if the Tennessee Titans' defense is for real or not. They have been really good during the five-game winning streak, but they haven’t faced an offense that is anywhere close to as good as the Kansas City Chiefs. This is going to be a different test for them.

The defense is probably good enough to at least slow the Chiefs down on offense. The biggest test here is going to be for the offense. 18.9 points isn’t going to win this game. Can they find a way to put 24+ up with Dennis Daley playing left tackle? I don’t feel great about that. Do you?

The Titans are going to win the AFC South. They don’t look like they are going to go very far in the playoffs. We will see if they are ready for a real run Sunday night.

These numbers show you why the Titans are 11-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.