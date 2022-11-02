Titans Weds injury report: Ryan Tannehill limited

The Tennessee Titans released Wednesday’s injury report ahead of Sunday night’s primetime showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. All eyes are on the availability of Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed Week 8 with an ankle injury. Rookie Malik Willis started in his place. Tannehill is listed as a limited participant.

Tannehill mentioned that his status for Sunday relies on pain management. The Titans could certainly use their starting quarterback against the Chiefs’ high-flying offense. They essentially didn’t feature a passing game with Willis under center last weekend.

Starting safety Amani Hooker did not practice. Hooker departed last Sunday’s victory with a shoulder injury. His status is worth monitoring ahead of a Chiefs contest that will require the Titans’ secondary to play their best football. Andrew Adams would start in Hooker’s place.

Jeffery Simmons didn’t practice with an ankle designation. Simmons has been banged up but isn’t likely to miss time. The Titans are managing his workload. Aaron Brewer (toe), Derrick Henry (foot), Sam Okuayinonu (knee) and Kevin Strong (ankle) are listed as limited participants. Rashad Weaver returned to practice in full after missing Sunday’s game with a back injury.

Fullback Tory Carter (neck) was absent from practice once again. Carter has missed two consecutive contests with his neck injury. Defensive tackle Naquan Jones didn’t practice with an illness designation. Jones was a healthy scratch on Sunday. Elijah Molden returned to practice, but remains on IR after the Titans triggered his 21-day practice window earlier on Wednesday.

Friday’s status will be crucial for the likes of Tannehill and Hooker. Tennessee requires their standout players if they hope to upset the Chiefs. We’ll update our readers with Friday’s final injury report.