MCM Radio: NFL Trade deadline thoughts

The NFL trade deadline came and went yesterday. There was a flurry of trades, in fact, it was the most trades made on deadline day in NFL history. All of those moves but none by the Tennessee Titans. Twitter was a fun place for a few hours yesterday.

It would have been great for the Titans to add an offensive tackle at the trade deadline, but no tackles were traded. I would find it hard to believe that Jon Robinson didn’t call around and see what was out there. In the end, nothing came together. That happens sometimes.

Let’s try to be reasonable with the takes here. There wasn’t a trade that went down that I was mad at the Titans for not making. It just leaves them with more work to do in the offseason.

