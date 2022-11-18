Mike Vrabel paid the Green Bay Packers back last night

Before last night, the last time the Tennessee Titans traveled to Lambeau Field was a disaster. It was week 16 of the 2020 season. The game was on Sunday Night Football and the Titans laid an egg - losing 40-14. It was brutal.

Well, something happened at the end of that game that Mike Vrabel remembered. With just over 4 minutes left in the game, the Green Bay Packers had the ball and the lead 33-14. It seemed like a spot where they would just hand the ball off and get out of there with the win.

But they didn’t. Aaron Rodgers dropped back and threw the ball deep down the sideline to Davante Adams. That was back when Rodgers was good at throwing and he had Adams.

Fast forward to last night. The Titans get the ball back with just over 2 minutes left and a 10-point lead. The Packers are out of timeouts. Instead of just handing the ball to Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill dropped back and threw the ball deep down the sideline to Treylon Burks. The play gave Tannehill his first 300 yard passing game of the season and Burks the first 100 yard receiving game of his career.

Watch the two plays side by side:

Vrabel don’t forget!