NFL week 11 picks and predictions

The Tennessee Titans already kicked off NFL week 11 with a win. That makes it a great week. What could make it even better? The Indianapolis Colts losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Titans might have this division wrapped up by the middle of December. That will be fun.

That is probably the game I will be paying the most attention to over the weekend. A game I don’t care about at all but could be fun to watch is the Detroit Lions at the New York Giants. The Giants are 3-point home favorites over at DraftKings Sportsbook. I really like the Giants side of that one.

The Sunday Night Football game should be good as well. The Los Angeles Chargers might have their receivers back when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. We can start looking at seeding now for the Titans, so we need the Chargers to get a win there.

What is your best bet for Sunday?