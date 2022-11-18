Report: Todd Downing arrested for DUI

Multiple outlets are reporting (Terry McCormick had it first) that Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for speeding and driving under the influence early Frida morning in Williamson County. If you are familiar with Middle Tennessee, Williamson County is just south of Davidson County where Nashville is located. This is just an incredibly stupid decision on Downing’s part. The NFL offers free rideshare options to all of its personnel.

As for what will happen with Downing because of this, we don’t know anything yet. The team has yet to release a comment. The NFL handbook says that it is a three-game suspension for the first DUI offense. It is unclear if that is just for players or if it applies to coaches as well. Mike Vrabel is scheduled to talk to the media at 11:30 Nashville time. Stay tuned for updates.

It is a shame that this story has to overshadow a great win for the team last night.

I talked about all of this on today’s MCM Radio:

