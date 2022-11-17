Titans defeat Packers: Stock Up, Stock Down

The Tennessee Titans went into Green Bay for a frigid Thursday night matchup at Lambeau Field with the Packers, coming out on top by a score of 27-17.

The win for the Titans is the 7th in 8 games, improving the team’s record to 7-3.

With a big win like that, there are a lot of positives to look at, as well as a few negatives, so without further ado, let’s look at whose stock is up and whose is down following the game.

Stock up: Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill put together one of his best performances in recent memory, completing 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

It’s the first time Tannehill has eclipsed 300 yards passing this season, and he did so by connecting with 8 different pass catchers.

Tannehill had one notable mistake, a 4th quarter interception on a pass he probably shouldn’t have thrown, but aside from that one mistake, Tannehill put together a great performance against a Packers pass defense that came into the night ranked 5th in fewest passing yards allowed.

Stock down: The run game

It was not the best night for the Titans run game.

One would’ve almost expected the opposite as the Packers came in with a reputation of being solid against the pass, but struggling against the run. After all, the Packers came into the night allowing the 5th most rushing yards in the league and allowing opposing offenses to pick up nearly 5 yards per carry.

But the Titans struggled to create running lanes for Derrick Henry, who picked up 87 yards but needed 28 carries to get there, averaging barely more than 3 yards per carry. The longest Henry run of the night was just 9 yards.

Henry did however have a rushing TD, but that’s back-to-back weeks the Titans run game has faced some struggles. Hopefully that can be fixed soon.

Stock up: The wide receivers

While the Titans wide receiver room has faced its criticism, the unit played well in the win over the Packers.

Treylon Burks was the big difference-maker, as the rookie had his best game of the season, catching 7 passes for 111 yards, including a big 43-yard catch on the opening drive that set up a Titans touchdown.

Additionally, Robert Woods had a season-high 6 receptions for 69 yards on the night, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had a pair of catches, including a big 19-yard catch on 3rd and 9, which ended up being overshadowed by the Tannehill interception.

Overall, a pretty good night for a wide receiver unit that has struggled to find its footing this season.

Stock down: Titans injuries

The Titans have the worst luck in the league with injuries as the Titans injured list continues to grow.

Denico Autry was carted off following a knee injury in the third quarter. The extent of the injury is not known, although some are speculating it could be a mild MCL sprain.

Autry has been one of the most underrated pass rushers in the league with seven sacks on the season, a team-best and tied for 10th most in the league.

Kristian Fulton also left with a hamstring injury, adding another name to Titans injury watch.

Hopefully the injuries to Autry and Fulton aren’t too bad, but definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Stock up: 4th down defense

The Titans came up with two big 4th down stops in the win, with the last one coming on 4th and 1 from the Titans 44 yard line with just 2:12 remaining in the game.

The Titans stuffed running back Aaron Jones up the middle for no game on a play that sealed the victory and thwarted any idea of a Packers comeback.

The Titans defense has come up with big play after big play this season, and those back-to-back 4th down stops just add to the list.