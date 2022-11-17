Titans go on the road, beat the Packers 27-17

From 0-2 to 6-3, the Titans are the team nobody wants to see right now. They’re tough, nasty — and frankly boring — but they’ll find the win column pretty dang often, too.

They did it again tonight, on the road against the Packers. No Bud Dupree, Amani Hooker, Ben Jones or Elijah Molden, no problem.

The Titans kicked this one off in style, quickly working down the field to take a 7-0 lead on the road. Dontrell Hilliard capped off a quick drive, putting the Titans up 7-0 on the Packers as the snow fell on Lambeau field.

Aaron Rodgers quickly answered though, finding rookie Christian Watson for the score on a 50-50 ball. It was a free play, and Rodgers made the Titans pay as he’s done so many times before.

Playing in Rodgers’ house, we’ve seen this story before. However, the Titans put together a new script tonight.

Derrick Henry capped off a nine-play drive, which went for 41 yards just before halftime. The Titans controlled this one going into the break, even without too much production from No. 22. Ball control was winning out, and the Packers couldn’t get anything going early on with Rodgers.

Going into the third quarter, the score was 14-6, Tennessee.

The Packers added a field goal to open the third quarter, but the Titans quickly answered. It was Henry taking a handoff up the middle, then popping up to pass it to Austin Hooper for six. A nice wrinkle from Todd Downing resulted in a 20-9 lead for Tennessee, with the second half well underway.

The pressure was on Aaron Rodgers and company, and as expected, Rodgers responded. He found Watson once again for a touchdown — his fifth in the last five days. The quick drive kept Green Bay in the mix, with the Titans taking a 20-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

To open the fourth quarter though, it was Ryan Tannehill delivering the knockout blow. A strike to Austin Hooker put the Packers down ten points, and considering how this Tennessee defense was playing, that’s all they needed.

Sure enough, the Titans came up with a stop on defense. Just as the Tennessee offense was looking to salt this one away, Tannehill fired an interception. It was just enough to keep Rodgers and the Packers alive, with 10:44 to play and a ten point deficit.

But Rodgers couldn’t find any of that magic.

Green Bay punted back to the Titans, and just like several other games this season, time was running thin on Tennessee’s opponent.

Rodgers would get another shot, but as he was all night long, he was just a tick off. Rodgers misfired high to Allen Lazard on third down, then wasn’t close on a fourth down attempt.

The Titans had this one wrapped up from there, simply needing to run out five minutes of clock. They did just that, finding yet another stop on Rodgers and company.

Final score: Titans 27, Packers 17.

What a performance from this group on the road, at Lambeau Field. They just keep winning, and they’ve now found a 7-3 record. They’re well on the way to a playoff spot once again, in firm control of the AFC South.

Statistical note: Treylon Burks had seven catches for 111 yards on eight targets.

The Titans now have ten days off, before hosting the Bengals on November 27th.