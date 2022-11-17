Inactives: Titans vs. Packers

The Titans have taken the trip north today to Green Bay, Wisconsin to face the Packers. Tennessee, now 6-3, will be looking to improve their stranglehold on the AFC South with the Colts trailing in second place at 4-5-1.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are simply looking to stay alive. Green Bay trails Minnesota in the NFC North, with the Packers holding just a 4-6 mark through ten games.

Tennessee will be without a handful of key starters once again. Bud Dupree, Amani Hooker and Elijah Molden will all be out on defense, while starting center Ben Jones will be absent from the offense. Kicker Randy Bullock will also be unavailable tonight, forcing Josh Lambo into action.

Good news — Jeffrey Simmons is active and ready to roll tonight.

Here’s the complete list of inactives for both sides tonight.

Titans Inactives

K Randy Bullock

CB Elijah Molden

S Amani Hooker

OLB Bud Dupree

C Ben Jones

TE Kevin Rader

DT Naquan Jones

Packers Inactives

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

LB De’Vondre Campbell

OL Rasheed Walker

OL Luke Tenuta

WR Romeo Doubs

DL Jonathan Ford