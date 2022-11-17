Report: Jeffery Simmons expected to play tonight

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network is reporting that Jeffery Simmons is expected to play tonight:

#Titans DT Jeffery Simmons is expected to play tonight against the #Packers, sources tell me and @RapSheet. One of the top defensive linemen in the game is back after missing last week’s win over the #Broncos. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 17, 2022

Simmons is the Tennessee Titans best player on defense. Having him out there forces the Green Bay Packers to account for him on every play. That will open things up for the other guys on defense.

What makes Simmons so good is that in addition to being a dominant pass rusher he is a great run defender as well. The Packers offense is predicated on the rushing attack with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Having Simmons in the middle makes that task a lot harder on those guys.

I’ve said all day that I feel good about this match-up. This makes me feel even better. If you are the betting type, run over to DraftKings Sportsbook and get Titans +3.5 and their money line. There is some good value in that.

Here’s to hoping that we get more good injury news on Amani Hooker and Bud Dupree after the mini-bye!