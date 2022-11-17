Titans vs. Packers Thursday Night Football picks and predictions

This is a good match-up for the Tennessee Titans. The Green Bay Packers are good at running the ball on offense and bad at stopping the run. The Titans are good at stopping the run and good at running the ball. The big thing here will be for the Titans to stay in a positive game script. If they can give the ball to Derrick Henry 25+ times I think they win.

It’s probably dangerous, but I like the Titans money line in this one. You can get that at +145 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. That will make you some money if it hits. That means that I obviously like Titans +3.5 as well. The under 41.5 also feels like a pretty safe bet with both of these teams averaging under 20 points per game.

A win here would be huge for this team to get them to 7-3 heading into a mini-bye before the Cincinnati Bengals come to down in week 12.

Use this thread to discuss the game.