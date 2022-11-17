Titans vs. Packers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

This needs to be a Derrick Henry game. The Green Bay Packers run defense is terrible. The Tennessee Titans want to run everything through The King and this should be the perfect opportunity to do just that. Hey Todd, when it’s 3rd and 2 at the Packers 40, don’t take Henry off the field. Hand it to him twice!

The biggest injury news to watch is Jeffery Simmons. He appears to be trending toward playing. Even if he plays limited snaps, his presence will make a huge difference and the rotational guys that have been filling in for him have been really good. I feel good about the Titans heading into this one.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: November 17, 2022

Game time: 7:15 PM CT

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV channel: Amazon Prime Nationally, CBS in Middle Tennessee

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Preview Podcast: MCM Radio

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after the game)

Titans record: (6-3)

Packers record: (4-6)

Odds: Titans +3.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

