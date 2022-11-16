Titans rule out Amani Hooker, Ben Jones and others, promote K Josh Lambo to roster

The Tennessee Titans made a slew of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon. Starting kicker Randy Bullock has been ruled OUT of Thursday’s contest versus the Green Bay Packers . Veteran kicker Josh Lambo has been signed to Tennessee’s 53-man roster as a replacement. Wide receiver Chris Conley was released in a corresponding move. The Titans also ruled OUT Amani Hooker, Ben Jones, Bud Dupree and Lonnie Johnson Jr.

The #Titans have signed kicker @JoshLambo to the team’s 53-man roster, as kicker Randy Bullock has been ruled OUT for Thursday’s game vs @packers.



The @Titans have waived receiver Chris Conley.



MORE https://t.co/be86PGoV00 pic.twitter.com/6wzteh4h7C — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 16, 2022

#Titans Injury Report vs @packers:



Ruled OUT:

S Amani Hooker

C Ben Jones

OLB Bud Dupree

K Randy Bullock

DB Lonnie Johnson — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 16, 2022

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and cornerback Elijah Molden are listed as QUESTIONABLE. Both players are trending towards playing. The Titans are banged up and could seriously utilize the services of both Simmons and Molden.

Jones is dealing with a concussion. Tennessee’s ironman couldn’t clear protocol in time on a short week. Tennessee’s offense will miss their pivot. Veteran center Corey Levin is likely to start in Jones’ place. An alternative (but less likely) option includes Aaron Brewer kicking to center and Dillon Radunz starting at left guard.

Bullock was injured during pre-game warmups on Sunday, but managed to make all three of his kicking attempts (two extra points). Bullock’s injury has obviously flared up or suffered a setback. Lambo is a veteran kicker that made just 3-of-7 attempts last season. The conditions at Lambeau typically make it difficult to kick in. It adds importance to Tennessee’s ability to convert in the red zone.

Dupree has been ruled OUT via his ongoing hip issue. Denico Autry and Rashad Weaver will start at Edge. Mario Edwards Jr. and DeMarcus Walker will continue playing heavy reps.

Hooker’s shoulder injury has ruled him out again. Andrew Adams is likely to play 100% of Tennessee’s defensive snaps versus the Packers. Joshua Kalu will play in three-safety looks. Fellow safety Johnson Jr. is also OUT.

Conley didn’t make the most of his opportunities in Tennessee. He dropped a beautiful pass from Malik Willis. He’d essentially already been replaced by practice-squad addition C.J. Board and the returning Treylon Burks. Conley has now been released.