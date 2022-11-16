Titans vs. Packers preview: By the numbers

It’s pretty remarkable how bad the Green Bay Packers offense has been. They are only scoring a tenth of a point more per game than the Tennessee Titans - and we are all well aware of how bad the Titans’ offense has been. You just don’t expect less than 20 points per game with Aaron Rodgers under center.

Here are how the numbers stack up:

So clearly the advantage for the Titans is against the Packers' run defense. They are giving up over 140 yards per game on the ground. It’s going to be freezing tomorrow night at Lambeau Field. It is almost DeHenber.

The other crazy thing there is the Packers’ point differential. I just hope the Packers didn’t find their groove in their overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

This game will come down to if the Titans can run the ball and stop the run. They have been good at both. If they are good at both tomorrow night they will win.