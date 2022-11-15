Titans-Packers Tuesday injury report: Jeffery Simmons limited

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers dropped Tuesday’s injury report ahead of Thursday’s AFC vs. NFC showdown. Tennessee’s injury report remains lengthy and concerning. The Packers aren’t faring much better.

There are some reasons for optimism. Jeffery Simmons (ankle) was listed as a limited participant. Simmons didn’t “practice” (estimated walkthrough) on Monday, so it’s an upgrade.

Bud Dupree did not practice for the second consecutive day. Dupree missed Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos. DeMarcus Walker and Mario Edwards Jr. would continue soaking up reps if Dupree is unable to suit up.

Center Ben Jones did not practice for the second consecutive day with a concussion. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel mentioned that Jones felt good. The concussion protocol doesn’t contain any set number of days. Having Jones available would be a huge boost. Corey Levin would likely start in his place.

Starting safety Amani Hooker was downgraded to a limited participant on Tuesday. Vrabel joked that Hooker “crushed” Monday’s walkthrough. Hooker appears truly questionable for Thursday’s game. Fellow safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hamstring) also did not practice. Andrew Adams and Joshua Kalu would make up the difference.

Kicker Randy Bullock (right calf) did not practice for the second consecutive day. Bullock was injured during pre-game warmups on Sunday. The Titans added veteran kicker Josh Lambo to their practice squad as insurance.

Cornerback Caleb Farley was officially placed on IR. Wide receiver Cody Hollister (back) did not practice for a second straight day. The Titans added a familiar face in Greb Mabin to their practice squad. C.J. Board is an option at receiver.

A slew of Titans were upgraded to full participants on Tuesday from limited participants on Monday. That list includes Ryan Tannehill, Denico Autry, Aaron Brewer, Kristian Fulton, Derrick Henry, Elijah Molden, Kevin Strong and David Long Jr. Roger McCreary remains limited.

That’s encouraging for Fulton, who missed Sunday’s game. It’s also encouraging for Long Jr. The Titans added Joe Schobert to their 53-man roster as insurance for Long. Molden was another concern after exiting on Sunday, so that’s positive news.