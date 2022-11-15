Titans roster moves including Caleb Farley, Joe Schobert, Larrell Murchison and more

The Tennessee Titans made a plethora of roster moves on Tuesday, the team confirmed via social media. They promoted defensive linemen Larrell Murchison and veteran inside linebacker Joe Schobert to their 53-man roster. Second-year cornerback Caleb Farley was placed on IR. The Titans also signed kicker Josh Lambo, linebacker Andre Smith, cornerback Greg Mabin and defensive back Davonate Harris to the practice squad. Shyheim Carter and Eric Smith were released from the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Farley will have to miss a minimum of four contests, although indications are his latest back injury may be of the season-ending variety. Mabin is a familiar face. He’s enjoyed several stints with the Titans through 2020 and 2021. He’s familiar with Shane Bowen’s defensive system. Mabin will replace Farley as cornerback depth. It’s worth noting Kristian Fulton is also on the injury report after missing Sunday’s contest. Mabin can give the Titans snaps at cornerback on a short week if Fulton is unable to suit up.

Signing veteran kicker Lambo to the practice squad indicates the Titans possess some concern regarding the availability of Randy Bullock. Bullock injured himself during pre-game warmups on Sunday, but managed to hit all three of his kicking attempts (including two extra points). Bullock is on the injury report with a calf injury. Lambo provides insurance.

The Titans had already maxed out the available game-day elevations on both Murchison and Schobert. The current CBA allows teams to promote a player on three occasions before signing them to their active 53-man roster. That’s why Murchison and Schobert are being signed here. Murchison provides depth for the injuries to Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree and Kevin Strong. Schobert’s signing indicates David Long Jr. is truly questionable for Thursday. Both Murchison and Schobert will play on Thursday. Our Justin Melo is reporting that the Titans signed Murchison to a contract extension on Tuesday.

Veteran linebacker Andre Smith has a plethora of special teams experience. He could replace the special teams snaps Farley had been playing as of late. Smith could earn a standard game-day elevation.