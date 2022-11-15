The Titans have the worst pass-blocking offensive line in the league

You might find this surprising, but the Tennessee Titans have the worst pass-blocking offensive line in the NFL:

Official pass protections rankings through week 10 with arbitrary weights



One day I want to see these CIN/MIA offenses with good pass protection pic.twitter.com/XgRByS82HU — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 15, 2022

Ok - so you didn’t really find that surprising because of the guy in the picture at the top of this article. Dennis Daley has to be the worst offensive tackle in the league. I still don’t understand why they won’t give Dillon Radunz a chance there, but that apparently just isn’t going to happen.

The most frustrating thing here is that they have spent so much draft capital on the offensive line over the last three drafts. They are going to have to spend another high pick on an offensive tackle this season because odds are they will move on from Taylor Lewan this offseason.

It will interesting to see what they do with Nicholas Petit-Frere. He has been pretty good. Will they move him to left tackle next year and try to draft another right tackle? That will be interesting to watch.