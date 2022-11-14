Titans-Packers Monday injury report: Yikes

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers released Monday’s injury report ahead of Thursday’s primetime showdown. The report is an estimation, as neither side actually practiced. As expected with a Thursday contest, the injury report is lengthy for both the Titans and Packers.

David Long should be listed as “neck” instead of “knee.” #Titans https://t.co/N1K4FLSGso — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 15, 2022

Bud Dupree (hip) and Jeffery Simmons (ankle) did not practice. Both players missed Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos. It immediately made Simmons and Dupree questionable for Thursday. There’s a decent chance Tennessee’s defensive line will be shorthanded once again.

Center Ben Jones is listed with a concussion. Jones played all 62 offensive snaps against the Broncos, so it’s unclear when he suffered the injury. It’s a concerning designation nonetheless. Having Jones clear concussion protocol on a short week is a tall ask.

Starting safety Amani Hooker was a full participant. It’s an excellent sign after Hooker missed Sunday’s contest. Andrew Adams played 100% of the team’s defensive snaps as a result, and Joshua Kalu also featured regularly in three-safety looks. Hooker’s return would provide Tennessee’s secondary with a massive boost.

Kicker Randy Bullock (right calf) did not practice. Bullock was injured during pre-game warmups, but managed to make both of his extra points, and lone field goal attempt. Bullock should be healthy and available barring a setback.

Cornerback Caleb Farley (back) and wide receiver Cody Hollister (back) did not practice. Farley has allegedly suffered another back injury that may end his season (and Titans career). Hollister was less involved on Sunday with the return of Treylon Burks.

A slew of Titans were limited participants. That list includes Ryan Tannehill, Denico Autry, Aaron Brewer, Kristian Fulton, Derrick Henry, Roger McCreary, Elijah Molden, Kevin Strong and David Long Jr. We’ll focus on the highs/lows. Fulton missed Sunday’s game, so a limited designation is actually an encouraging sign. Molden appeared to have an injury in his regular-season debut, so limited is better than did not practice. It’s the same for Long, who was hurt and momentarily exited.