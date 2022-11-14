 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Caleb Farley suffered disc injury Sunday

Another setback for the former first round pick

By Jimmy Morris
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Caleb Farley suffered a disc injury yesterday:

Of course, this is of major concern because of the history of back injuries Farley has. It was the alleged reason he slid to the Tennessee Titans in the 2021 draft. That might not have been the full reason he slid after seeing him play in the NFL.

It has been a rough start to Farley’s career. He was able to enter his rookie training camp without any restrictions from the back surgery that kept him out of the NFL Combine. However, he tore his ACL three games into his rookie year.

Farley had a great offseason, according to Mike Vrabel, but has struggled when given the opportunity to play this season. In the game yesterday he was injured while playing special teams. He logged 10 special team snaps but zero defensive snaps.

Hopefully, he was able to avoid major injury here.

