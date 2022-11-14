You won’t believe this Titans defensive statistic

This stat jumped out at us. The Tennessee Titans have recorded 77 pressures over their previous two contests, per Mike Herndon. Tennessee’s fierce defense recorded 37 pressures against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, and 40 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Mario Edwards Jr., who was signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad on September 26th, has more pressures (22) than Kwity Paye, Robert Quinn, Frank Clark and Jadeveon Clowney. Edwards is just two pressures behind Jaguars No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker despite playing in 4 fewer games.

What the Titans’ defensive line managed against the Broncos was especially impressive given that it was accomplished sans Jeffery Simmons and Bud Dupree. The depth of Tennessee’s D-line can’t be overstated. Let’s explore some individual numbers.

Edwards Jr. recorded a single-game career-high eight pressures against the Chiefs. He followed that up with six pressures against the Broncos. Edwards Jr. has recorded sacks in back-to-back contests.

Denico Autry recorded 10 pressures against the Broncos. The former undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State totaled eight pressures against the Chiefs. Autry has 7.0 sacks this campaign, and is 2.0 sacks away from matching his previous career highs (9.0 sacks in 2021 and 2018). Autry deserves a Pro Bowl appearance.

DeMarcus Walker has been another incredible find by Titans general manager Jon Robinson. Walker has totaled a more modest but effective nine pressures across Tennessee’s latest two showings. But Walker has been more efficient on a snap-by-snap basis, totaling at least 1.0 sack in three straight games.

And finally there’s Rashad Weaver. Weaver accounted for a single-game career-high eight pressures against the Broncos while enjoying the first multi-sack (2.0) game of his career against the Broncos. Walker surpassed last week’s game-high of five pressures. He’s totaled 5.5 sacks this season.

Simmons didn’t play against the Broncos with an ankle injury, but he’s contributed to this record-setting pace as well. Simmons totaled four single-game pressures against the Chiefs. He’s one of the league’s elite interior defensive linemen.

The emergence of Walker, Weaver and Edwards Jr. have elevated Tennessee’s defensive line to elite status. Imagine if Dupree stays healthy and remains effective. Simmons, Tennessee’s best overall defender, will soon be healthy and in the lineup. No offensive line in the NFL wants to see this D-line right now.

*all numbers provided by Pro Football Focus