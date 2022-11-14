Commanders vs. Eagles Monday Night Football picks and predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles continue their quest for an undefeated season tonight at home against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles are currently 10.5 point favorites over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Philadelphia has had quite a bit of time off after their win over the Houston Texans last Thursday night.

The Commanders come into this one having won three of four since they lost to the Tennessee Titans on October 9th. Taylor Heinicke has taken over as the starter and provided some fun moments. The most fun moment for us as Titans fans was the throw to Terry McLaurin that set up the game-winning touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

Here’s to hoping this game is entertaining. That’s what I always root for when the game has no effect on the Titans. Both teams have plenty of weapons to light up the scoreboard. As for my picks, give me the Eagles -10.5, the Eagles moneyline, and the over 43.5.

Use this thread to discuss the game.