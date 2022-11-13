Titans vs. Packers opening odds: Tennessee a 2.5 point underdog in Green Bay

The Tennessee Titans, fresh off a come from behind win over the Denver Broncos, have opened as 2.5-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. The Packers are coming off an overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys. Just like last week, the 2.5-point spread suggests that Vegas thinks these teams are pretty much even. That seems like a fair assessment.

It’s an interesting spot for these two teams. They were each the number one seeds in their respective conferences last season. Neither team looks poised to repeat that outcome this season. Both offenses have struggled to consistently put points on the board.

While it was good to have Ryan Tannehill back under center this week against the Denver Broncos, the result wasn’t much different. The Titans still only put up 17 points in the win.

As we sit here on Sunday night, if I had to put money on one of these teams it would be the Titans. What about you?