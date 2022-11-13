Titans vs. Broncos: Inactives

It’s good news/bad news for the Tennessee Titans on the injury front this week. Frankly, it’s all exhausting at this point. The team seemingly can’t catch a break, and it all started way back in training camp when Harold Landry was lost for the season. Taylor Lewan quickly followed, and things have been bumpy ever since.
How about some good news first? Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will make his return today after missing the last two games due to an ankle injury. More good news? Rookie receiver Treylon Burks is back after a short stay on IR.
And now for the bad news. Key defenders Kristian Fulton, Bud Dupree, Jeffery Simmons, Zach Cunningham and Amani Hooker all will be sidelined today. That’s five massive losses for the Tennessee defense, a unit that has been so good all season long.
The Broncos will be without safety Justin Simmons today.
Will all the defensive injuries be enough for Russell Wilson and his struggling Denver offense to get going? We’ll see. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Titans are favored by two points with 90 minutes until game time.
Titans Inactives
Kristian Fulton
Jeffery Simmons
Bud Dupree
Amani Hooker
Jordan Roos
Chris Conley
Broncos Inactives
KJ Hamler
Darius Phillips
Justin Simmons
Marlon Mack
Baron Browning
Cam Fleming
Andrew Beck
Eyioma Uwazurike
