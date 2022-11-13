Titans vs. Broncos: Inactives

It’s good news/bad news for the Tennessee Titans on the injury front this week. Frankly, it’s all exhausting at this point. The team seemingly can’t catch a break, and it all started way back in training camp when Harold Landry was lost for the season. Taylor Lewan quickly followed, and things have been bumpy ever since.

How about some good news first? Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will make his return today after missing the last two games due to an ankle injury. More good news? Rookie receiver Treylon Burks is back after a short stay on IR.

And now for the bad news. Key defenders Kristian Fulton, Bud Dupree, Jeffery Simmons, Zach Cunningham and Amani Hooker all will be sidelined today. That’s five massive losses for the Tennessee defense, a unit that has been so good all season long.

The Broncos will be without safety Justin Simmons today.

Will all the defensive injuries be enough for Russell Wilson and his struggling Denver offense to get going? We’ll see. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Titans are favored by two points with 90 minutes until game time.

Titans Inactives

Kristian Fulton

Jeffery Simmons

Bud Dupree

Amani Hooker

Jordan Roos

Chris Conley

Broncos Inactives

KJ Hamler

Darius Phillips

Justin Simmons

Marlon Mack

Baron Browning

Cam Fleming

Andrew Beck

Eyioma Uwazurike