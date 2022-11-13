Titans vs. Broncos: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

This is going to be a challenge for the Tennessee Titans defense. They will be without Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, and possibly Kristian Fulton. Russell Wilson hasn’t been good this year. Hopefully, he hasn’t figured it out yet.

They do possibly get Ryan Tannehill back tomorrow. That would help an offense that has struggled all season. We know they are getting Treylon Burks back, which will certainly help.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: November 13, 2022

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after the game)

Titans record: (5-3)

Broncos record: (3-5)

Odds: Titans -3, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

