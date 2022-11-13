Titans vs. Broncos: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

This is going to be a challenge for the Tennessee Titans defense. They will be without Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, and possibly Kristian Fulton. Russell Wilson hasn’t been good this year. Hopefully, he hasn’t figured it out yet.
They do possibly get Ryan Tannehill back tomorrow. That would help an offense that has struggled all season. We know they are getting Treylon Burks back, which will certainly help.
Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:
Date: November 13, 2022
Game time: 12:00 PM CT
Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
TV channel: CBS
Coverage Map: 506 Sports
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth
Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after the game)
Titans record: (5-3)
Broncos record: (3-5)
Odds: Titans -3, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Enemy blog: Mile High Report
