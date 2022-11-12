Titans fans grade Malik Willis better in second start

One of our questions this week was to grade Malik Willis in his second start for the Tennessee Titans. There is no doubt he showed improvement from the start against the Houston Texans to his second start against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans agreed, even though the grade still wasn’t all that high:

I have no doubt the grade would have been higher if Chris Conley and/or Nick Westbrook-Ikhine could catch the football. If either one of those guys catch a pass the should have caught the Titans would have won the game. People would have graded him higher simply for that reason. It appears that Willis’s time in the starting lineup is over with the report that Ryan Tannehill will be returning tomorrow.

Confidence that the team is trending in the right right direction actually ticked up this week:

That makes sense with the performance we saw - especially from the defense - in Kansas City.