Report: Ryan Tannehill to return tomorrow for Titans

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Ryan Tannehill will start for the Tennessee Titans tomorrow. Tannehill has been sidelined for the last two games after injuring his ankle in the game against the Indianapolis Colts. Malik Willis made two starts for the Titans.

The easiest indicator to see that Tannehill will be ready is the fact that the Titans didn’t elevate Logan Woodside from the practice squad earlier today. They wouldn’t go into this game with just two quarterbacks if Tannehill wasn’t ready.

The offense should be improved with Tannehill under center and the return of rookie WR Treylon Burks who the Titans activated from injured reserve earlier today. Now they just need to find a way to put points on the board - especially in the second half.

This game against the Broncos is one the Titans really need to win. It won’t be an easy task with multiple defensive starters sidelined with injuries.