Titans activate Treylon Burks and Elijah Molden from IR

The Tennessee Titans have a lengthy injury report this week, but they are getting some help. Treyon Burks and Elijah Molden have been activated and will play tomorrow. It will be the first game action for Molden this season. Burks returns after missing the minimum of four games.

The need for Burks is obvious. The Titans are devoid of playmakers on the outside. Burks was coming on before the turf toe injury sidelined him after the first Colts game. His return will give Ryan Tannehill (hopefully Tannehill plays) a big target down the field.

Molden’s return is especially important this week with all of the injuries the Titans have on the defensive side of the ball. He did a nice job as the nickel back last season. Hopefully Kristians Fulton is ready to go tomorrow and the Titans can have their top three corner alignment of Fulton - Rodger McCreary - Molden on the field together for the first time this season.

Here are all of today’s roster moves: