Titans-Broncos final injury report: Jeffery Simmons OUT

The Tennessee Titans released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s meeting with the Denver Broncos. Head coach Mike Vrabel ruled out Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree, Amani Hooker, Zach Cunningham and Josh Thompson. Simmons is a big loss.

Final #Titans vs @Broncos Injury Report — QB Ryan Tannehill listed as QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/xWkUPtrH6z — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 11, 2022

Simmons didn’t practiced all week with an ankle designation. Simmons has been nursing an ankle injury for some time and playing through the pain has finally caught up to him. Simmons has been in a walking boot this week. The likes of Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, and possibly Larrell Murchison will be expected to step up in Simmons’ absence.

Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill appears primed to return to the starting lineup, although his status is muddier than it was on Thursday. Tannehill was a full participant in practice on Thursday, but was limited on Friday. He’s officially listed as questionable. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis started Tennessee’s latest two contests.

Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks is expected to play although the Titans have yet to officially add him back onto their 53-man active roster. That move will likely occur on Saturday.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton is questionable after being downgraded to a Did Not Practice on Thursday. Fulton was limited on Friday. Roger McCreary and Terrance Mitchell would start on the boundary in his place. Defensive linemen Kevin Strong (ankle) is also questionable.

Cunningham is back on the mend. Dylan Cole will start in his place. David Long Jr. will continue being a workhorse. Joe Schobert and sophomore third-round selection Monty Rice may be asked to contribute.

Andrew Adams and Joshua Kalu will team up to replace Hooker, particularly in three-safety looks. The emergence of Adams has especially helped Tennessee’s secondary survive Hooker’s absence. Shane Bowen will be thankful.

The oft-injured Dupree will give way to increased snaps for Mario Edwards Jr. and DeMarcus Walker. Denico Autry and Rashad Weaver will start at EDGE. The Titans need their mid-level contributors to keep up their impressive form.

Tart, Autry, Aaron Brewer, Derrick Henry, Tory Carter, Dontrell Hilliard, Lonnie Johnson and Long Jr. were all limited earlier in the week. As expected, they’ve all been cleared to play. The Titans were simply managing their ailments.

Pass rusher Baron Browning is OUT for the Broncos. Denver is thin on the EDGE with Randy Gregory still on the mend, and after trading Bradley Chubb. Wide receiver K.J. Hamler and tight end Andrew Beck are also OUT.