Titans vs. Broncos: Three Denver players to watch

The Tennessee Titans will look to bounce back from a tough loss last Sunday night with another matchup against an AFC West opponent, this time the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos enter at 3-5 and are coming off a bye week after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in London two weeks ago.

Denver is looking to get its 2022 season back on track, and a win in Nashville would be crucial for that, while the Titans are looking to bounce back from that loss against the Chiefs last week and move to 6-3.

As the Titans and the Broncos prepare to clash in Nashville, here are three Broncos to keep an eye on Sunday.

#1. Greg Dulcich

The rookie tight end has really emerged for the Broncos over the last three weeks.

A third-round pick out of UCLA, Dulcich has quickly become a player to keep an eye on in the Denver offense.

Two weeks ago, in Denver’s 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dulcich finished with four catches on five targets for 87 yards, including a 38-yard reception. The week before, Dulcich finished with nine catches.

The Broncos have been creative in scheming ways for Dulcich to get open and using his big-play ability to stretch opposing defenses.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will need to have a plan ready to limit big plays and avoid letting Dulcich pick up big gains through the air.

#2. Graham Glasgow

The Broncos lost starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III to an injury during their matchup with Jacksonville, and Glasgow, who had been playing at guard for the Broncos, moved over to center.

The move worked pretty well last week, as Denver’s offensive line had one of its best showings of the season, particularly in pass protection. A group that has struggled to protect Russell Wilson for the majority of the season seemed to find some footing with Glasgow at center.

Will that keep up this weekend? It remains to be seen.

The Titans have had a solid pass rush this season, particularly on the interior. The Titans will need a strong defensive effort to knock off the Broncos and with Denver’s struggles in pass protection this season, being able to pressure Russell Wilson into mistakes seemed like a key defensively.

Let’s see how Denver’s offensive line holds up with Glasgow at center.

#3. Russell Wilson

It’s hard to have this list without mentioning the Broncos quarterback who has been one of the trending topics of the NFL this season.

Wilson has struggled for much of the season in his first year in Denver, throwing for just 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while being sacked 23 times and completing less than 59 percent of his passes along with a QBR of 36, the lowest of his career and 28th among quarterbacks.

Improvements along the offensive line could probably go a long way toward helping Wilson, but it seems like things just really haven’t gelled in Denver for Wilson.

The Titans have had some struggles in pass defense this season, so it’ll be worth watching to see how the Titans defense matches up against Wilson.