Ryan Tannehill injury update: Titans QB upgraded to full practice

Ryan Tannehill was listed as a full participant in Tennessee Titans practice today. He hasn’t practiced in full since before the week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. It certainly seems like Tannehill is trending toward playing against the Denver Broncos.

The rest of the injury report is pretty ugly:

There are still a lot of guys there that the team could be just being cautious with. The biggest one to watch is Jeffery Simmons. He was still in a walking boot before practice today. That’s not a good sign.

Amani Hooker and Bud Dupree still haven’t practiced. It seems like Hooker isn’t going to be ready to play this week. He might not be back until after the Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers. Dupree is down with a hip injury that has been a problem for him for the better part of the year.

Treylon Burks and Elijah Molden are both presumably still practicing but aren’t on the injury list because they are still on IR.