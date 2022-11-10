Titans vs. Broncos preview by the numbers

The Tennessee Titans and the Denver Broncos are actually statistically pretty similar. Both offenses haven’t been good and both defenses have been. The crazy thing is the Broncos spent a ton to bring in Russell Wilson and upgrade their offense. It seemed like they were only a QB away with receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy on the outside. What would Ryan Tannehill give to be throwing the ball to those two?

Well, it hasn’t played out that way. The Broncos are only scoring 15.1 points per game. That's worse than the Titans!

The advantage the Titans have here is that the Broncos run defense is giving up 122.6 yards per game. That’s one of the first numbers I look at each week. Hopefully, the Titans will have more in the passing attack this week. Ryan Tannehill and Treylon Burks both seem to be trending toward playing. Unfortunately, Dennis Daley is still the left tackle.

The Titans are -2 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Can Derrick Henry carry them to a cover?