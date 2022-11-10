Falcons vs. Panthers Thursday Night Football picks and predictions

Our old friend Marcus Mariota travels to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers tonight. His Atlanta Falcons have been playing pretty well under another old friend Arthur Smith. Man, I really wish Art was still the Tennessee Titans OC. He called an offense that could actually score points in the second half. What a time that was!

Anyway, this game looks like it is going to feature some nasty weather. The forecast is calling for rain for the whole game. That will make it tough for the passing game, but not for our other old friend D’Onta Foreman. He had 118 yards and 3 touchdowns the last time these two teams met. Fire him up in fantasy! I’m happy for him finding success in Carolina. He was huge for the Titans last year when Henry went down.

The Panthers are a 2.5-point underdog over at DraftKings Sportsbooks. I think they win this game outright.

Use this thread to discuss the game.