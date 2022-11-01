MCM Radio: Texans recap

There were ups and downs but the Tennessee Titans ultimately came away with a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Most of the commentary on today’s episode was about the debut of Malik Willis.

There was also plenty of talk about Derrick Henry’s big day in Houston. His numbers against that team in his career are just insane.

I also spent a little bit of time looking ahead to the Titans' upcoming schedule. They have a pretty tough stretch coming up. If they can play .500 ball the rest of the way it should be good enough to win the division.

All of that, AND MORE, on today’s MCM Radio.

Please rate, review and subscribe:

Apple

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.