Titans stay pat at NFL trade deadline, analyzing AFC South trade roundup

The Tennessee Titans decided to stay pat at the NFL trade deadline. Tuesday at 3 p.m. C.T. represented the final hour for Titans general manager Job Robinson to execute a trade. Robinson ultimately decided to decline that opportunity.

#Titans not making any moves. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 1, 2022

The Titans were rumored to pursue a move for a pass rusher. The Titans were linked to Bradley Chubb, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster deal. The likes of Brian Burns and Josh Allen ultimately weren’t traded despite heavy rumors. Robert Quinn was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week.

The Titans were linked to a move for disgruntled Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. That rumor never made much sense with Dontrell Hilliard playing well in a similar role to Hunt. Hunt ultimately remained in Cleveland at the deadline.

A wide receiver may have made sense. The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. The likes of Brandin Cooks, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler were believed to be available. Kadarius Toney was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Titans’ Week 9 opponent, earlier this week. The Titans won’t receive a boost at receiver until the likes of Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips and Racey McMath are healthy again.

Acquiring an offensive lineman, particularly a left tackle, also could have benefited the Titans. Andre Dillard, Laremy Tunsil and Charles Leno may have been available. The Titans will keep trotting out Dennis Daley at left tackle instead.

Another huge trade occurred on Monday when the Chicago Bears traded All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts also traded running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. Elsewhere in the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a complicated incentive-based deal that will eventually send a pair of future draft picks to Atlanta.

The Titans entered Tuesday’s deadline day with just $1.593 million in available cap space, per NFLPA. The lack of financial flexibility hamstrung Robinson’s ability to execute a trade. The Titans ultimately stayed pat.