MCM Radio: Titans win over the Commanders recap

On this episode of MCM Radio I broke down the Tennessee Titans’ 21-17 win over the Washington Commanders:

Also on this episode:

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t good

Trevor Lawrence isn’t good

The Titans' offensive line isn’t good

What the Titans can and can’t improve during the bye week

Just search Music City Miracles podcast wherever you get your podcasts to subscribe.

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Music City Miracles podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.