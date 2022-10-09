 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MCM Radio: Titans win over the Commanders recap

Another week of “a win’s a win” for the Titans

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On this episode of MCM Radio I broke down the Tennessee Titans’ 21-17 win over the Washington Commanders:

Also on this episode:

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t good
  • Trevor Lawrence isn’t good
  • The Titans' offensive line isn’t good
  • What the Titans can and can’t improve during the bye week

Just search Music City Miracles podcast wherever you get your podcasts to subscribe.

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Music City Miracles podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...