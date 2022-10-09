Confidence in the Titans winning AFC South really high

The Tennessee Titans picked up a huge division win over the Indianapolis Colts on the road last week. That has the confidence level the Titans will win the division back up to 80%. That is largely because most of us still expect the Colts to be the Titans' biggest competition in the division.

It will be interesting to see how much that number goes up if the Titans win today in Washington. I would guess it won’t be a ton because most people expect them to get a win here. However, if they lose it will plummet once again.

The confidence that the team is heading in the right direction still isn’t all that high:

I get this one. While the team has won two in a row, they have still been haunted by not being able to score points in the second half. That will help with the confidence some, but it is still tough to watch this team and think they are a Super Bowl contender.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.