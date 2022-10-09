Titans vs. Commanders open game thread

The Tennessee Titans travel to Washington today to take on the Commanders. This is a game the Titans absolutely have to win. They are the better team. It sure would be nice to see them put together two halves of football today and beat a team that they are better than soundly. We haven’t seen that yet this season.

It would be really cool to see a coming out party for Robert Woods here. With Treylon Burks on IR, Woods is the clear #1 receiving option. Ryan Tannehill should feed him targets early and often. I’d also love to see one of Derrick Henry’s back-breaking runs in this game. Let’s see a 60+ yard run to put the game on ice.

GO TITANS!!