NFL Inactives: Titans vs. Commanders

The Tennessee Titans have hit the road north once again this weekend, set to face the Washington Commanders this afternoon. Once again, they’ll have to overcome some key injuries to pick up a win.
Safety Amani Hooker, guard Nate Davis, edge Bud Dupree and linebacker Zach Cunningham were ruled out on Friday, while receiver Treylon Burks was placed on injured reserve.
Edge rusher Ola Adeniyi and linebacker Joe Jones were also ruled out on Friday.
Defensive backs Caleb Farley and Lonnie Johnson are both ready to role after being listed as questionable.
For the Commanders, they’ll be without rookie receiver Jahan Dotson, right tackle Sam Cosmi and tight end Logan Thomas.
Titans Inactives
G Nate Davis
S Amani Hooker
LB Zach Cunningham
OLB Ola Adeniyi
OLB Bud Dupree
LB Joe Jones
DB Ugo Amadi
Commanders Inactives
RT Sam Cosmi
WR Jahan Dotson
TE Logan Thomas
S Percy Butler
CB Tariq Castro-Fields
LB David Mayo
QB Sam Howell
