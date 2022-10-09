NFL Inactives: Titans vs. Commanders

The Tennessee Titans have hit the road north once again this weekend, set to face the Washington Commanders this afternoon. Once again, they’ll have to overcome some key injuries to pick up a win.

Safety Amani Hooker, guard Nate Davis, edge Bud Dupree and linebacker Zach Cunningham were ruled out on Friday, while receiver Treylon Burks was placed on injured reserve.

Edge rusher Ola Adeniyi and linebacker Joe Jones were also ruled out on Friday.

Defensive backs Caleb Farley and Lonnie Johnson are both ready to role after being listed as questionable.

For the Commanders, they’ll be without rookie receiver Jahan Dotson, right tackle Sam Cosmi and tight end Logan Thomas.

Titans Inactives

G Nate Davis

S Amani Hooker

LB Zach Cunningham

OLB Ola Adeniyi

OLB Bud Dupree

LB Joe Jones

DB Ugo Amadi

Commanders Inactives

RT Sam Cosmi

WR Jahan Dotson

TE Logan Thomas

S Percy Butler

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

LB David Mayo

QB Sam Howell